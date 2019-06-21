Marvin Bagley Responds to Dame Lillard's Diss Track as NBA Stars Rap Battle Continues

The battle between Kings forward Marvin Bagley III and Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard continues on the mic.

Bagley dropped a response to Lillard’s “MARVINNNNNN???” track on Soundcloud this morning with his track called “Checkmate.”

Bagley made sure to respond in every aspect, including the track photo where Bagley, 20, sons Lillard, 28.

The current beef to start the NBA offseason started Thursday morning as Bagley was on ESPN’s First Take to talk about the NBA Draft amongst other things. One of those things was Bagley’s rap skills.

Max Kellerman mentioned that his two top MC’s in the NBA are Bagley and Lillard, and he asked Bagley who’s the better MC in the league. Bagley went on to claim he was the best MC in the NBA.

Then he was asked if he’d battle Damian Lillard and they exchanged tracks on SoundCloud throughout the day with Bagley releasing the latest this morning.

The battle history to date can be seen here:

I won’t be on first take… but if that’s what he want … shoot https://t.co/povZmf2a3F — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 20, 2019

I was being quiet cuz I just rap and enjoy the music bra. But he keep mentioning my name. https://t.co/GZIXQ3OZkp — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 21, 2019

Rappers like Joe Budden and other NBA stars alike have already claimed Lillard the winner.

Ended that one in a matter of hours lol https://t.co/0clnVPilZE — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) June 21, 2019

My face listening to Marrvinnnnn https://t.co/nJPQV6vBz9 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 21, 2019