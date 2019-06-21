Pizza Seagull Emerges at Wrigley Field, Steals the Show

New York and Chicago have a healthy rivalry, much of it centered on pizza. For the record: NYC has the superior slice and it’s not close. Both have plenty of birds that fly around and scavenge for scraps. So maybe it’s fitting that today’s Cubs-Mets game was the venue for an extremely memorable pizza-animal moment.
Behold the seagull, who would stop at nothing until satisfied. The bird cared not for the baseball being played around on him, only for the ‘za.
We could all learn a little something from this gull. Fly confidently in the direction of your dreams — or delicious carbs — no matter the risk.
