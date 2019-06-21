Pizza Seagull Emerges at Wrigley Field, Steals the Show

New York and Chicago have a healthy rivalry, much of it centered on pizza. For the record: NYC has the superior slice and it’s not close. Both have plenty of birds that fly around and scavenge for scraps. So maybe it’s fitting that today’s Cubs-Mets game was the venue for an extremely memorable pizza-animal moment.

Behold the seagull, who would stop at nothing until satisfied. The bird cared not for the baseball being played around on him, only for the ‘za.

New York: Pizza Rat Chicago: Pizza Seagulls pic.twitter.com/kdgWljxrH9 — SNY (@SNYtv) June 21, 2019

We could all learn a little something from this gull. Fly confidently in the direction of your dreams — or delicious carbs — no matter the risk.