Tim Tebow Update: Hitting .144

Tim Tebow has hit a rough stretch since the last Tim Tebow update. His stint with the Syracuse Mets was always going to be an uphill battle, but one wonders if team brass knew it’d be this rough.

The 31-year-old corner outfielder is hitting .144 and slugging .201. His OPS sits at .425. He’s fanned in 72 of his 174 at-bats through 56 games. The most alarming stat may be 35, which the number of total bases he’s collected all season.

Not to be a hot-taker, but I don’t think he’s on track for a September call-up.

What Tebow has done on his unorthodox baseball tour has been incredible. To come out of nowhere and be a productive hitter at such a high level is a testament to his athleticism and skill. Pointing out that he’s struggling is not about pointing and laughing, it’s about showing that there’s a limit on his effectiveness. So far, everything would suggest that AAA pitching is that limit.

Off the field, Tebow is making preparations and plans for his upcoming nuptials with Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. He assured USA Today that he is not — and will not be — a groomzilla. This is not surprising because Tebow is way too focused and cool to sweat the small stuff.

Even his offensive production.