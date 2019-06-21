Roundup: Toy Story 4 Worth the Wait; Slack is Back, Lil Nas X Here to Stay

Cannot wait to see Toy Story 4 … Summer Solstice is here, enjoy the long day … Slack did well on the markets … News anchor leaves Sinclair station, citing differences … Russell Crowe once bought a dinosaur skull for Leonardo DiCaprio … Auston Matthews on the cover of NHL 20 … Phil Regan is 82 and headed back to the Major Leagues … This season of the Bachelorette is already off the rails … Don’t tell Clayton Kershaw that is fastball is slowing down … This is simply heartbreaking … How dare you question Lil Nas X … Ms. Hicks goes to Washington, again … Jeopardy James still thinking about Alex Trebek … Baker Mayfield is so good for the NFL … Tacko Fall was undrafted and I am crushed … Kaley Cuoco

Any reporter who goes to Sarah Sanders’ farewell party should be fired. [Huffington Post]

Drop everything, Ben Simmons just liked a Kendall Jenner Instagram post. [Philly Voice]

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher quash divorce rumors, which I hadn’t even heard. [TIME]

This is how all the rise-of-the-machines movies start. [NYDN]

Coby White seems like a good teammate.

Grading all 60 picks of the draft. [Sporting News]

"I'm getting chills." @CobyWhite couldn't contain his excitement when he heard his @UNC_Basketball teammate Cam Johnson was drafted No. 11! 🙌#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/oZq580yxKq — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 21, 2019

How did Michigan State beat a Duke team with three lottery picks? Wouldn’t believe it without the occasional reminder.