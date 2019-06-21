VIDEO: Friends and Family Swarm Jordan Bone After He's Drafted

Time was running out for Tennessee’s Jordan Bone to hear his name called in last night’s NBA Draft. With only four picks left in the second round, it appeared he wouldn’t get the opportunity. His older brother, Josh, was addressing the crowd of friends and family that had gathered for the occasion. The mood was somber.

And then it very much wasn’t.

Bone was selected 57th by the Atlanta Hawks and his rights eventually sent to the Detroit Pistons. He faces a long road to getting on the court in a meaningful way, but that didn’t matter in the moment, which was filled with pure and unbridled joy.

Sports: occasionally good.