Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 6: Malignaggi vs. Lobov - How to Stream

The apparent fight triangle that involves Paulie Malignaggi, Atrem Lobov, and Conor McGregor will be on display Saturday night when the former two-division boxing champion Malignaggi takes on the UFC veteran Lobov in the main event Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 6 at the Florida State Fairground Hall in Tampa, FL.

It goes without saying that neither Malignaggi nor Lobov like one another. Both have had to be pulled apart at various media events with it all stemming back to McGregor’s preparation for his first boxing match in 2017 against Floyd Mayweather. McGregor tweeted a photo of Malignaggi on the mat to show that he knocked him down and that he got the best of Malignaggi in his own sport. Malignaggi asked for McGregor’s camp to release the videos, which they never did.

Then, later on before Lobov’s fight against Jason Knight at BKFC 5, both Malignaggi and Lobov got into it during Lobov’s media workout at Mendez Boxing gym in New York where, in the end, Malignaggi slapped Lobov.

Then, during last month’s event to announce this fight, Malignaggi hit Lobov with the microphone and spit on him.

Although the fight is the headline event for the night, many are wondering if the former two-division UFC champion McGregor will show up, obviously, in Lobov’s corner.

Here’s how you can follow BKFC 6:

Date:

Saturday, June 22, 2019, 9 p.m. ET

Channel:

Pay-per-view ($39.99)

FITE TV

bareknuckle.tv

Records: