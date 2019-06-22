Hungry, Agitated Draymond Green Lights Up DoorDash

Professional athletes are just like the rest of us. They need fuel in their tummies to provide energy. They must obtain that nutrition through humble means from time to time. Thus, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green found himself at the mercy of a food-delivery service late last night. To say he was displeased with the experience would be an understatement.
A lot of people are going to criticize Green for putting DoorDash on blast and complaining about a $10 peace offering. Not me. While it wouldn’t be my style, Green is a human being and it’s just as annoying to him when his food never shows as it would be for a penny-pinching college student.
Somewhere a deep-pocketed investor is scheming to get Draymond and John Podhoretz together on a television show where they crush the restaurant and restaurant delivery industrial complex for their shortcomings.
A can’t miss idea. Two villains embracing villain-hood for the common good: reasonable wait times and still-hot foodstuffs.
Comments