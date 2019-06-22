Hungry, Agitated Draymond Green Lights Up DoorDash

Professional athletes are just like the rest of us. They need fuel in their tummies to provide energy. They must obtain that nutrition through humble means from time to time. Thus, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green found himself at the mercy of a food-delivery service late last night. To say he was displeased with the experience would be an understatement.

I ordered some food on @doordash 2 hours and 15 mins ago. Estimated delivery time was 26 mins. I’m still waiting for my food and they offered me a measly 10 dollars for the inconvenience… trash ass app — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 22, 2019

Smh @DoorDash_Help @DoorDash hard to be in a customer service business providing terrible customer service!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 22, 2019

A lot of people are going to criticize Green for putting DoorDash on blast and complaining about a $10 peace offering. Not me. While it wouldn’t be my style, Green is a human being and it’s just as annoying to him when his food never shows as it would be for a penny-pinching college student.

Somewhere a deep-pocketed investor is scheming to get Draymond and John Podhoretz together on a television show where they crush the restaurant and restaurant delivery industrial complex for their shortcomings.

A can’t miss idea. Two villains embracing villain-hood for the common good: reasonable wait times and still-hot foodstuffs.