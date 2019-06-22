Saints QB Drew Brees Awarded $6.1 Million in Diamond Fraud Case

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees notched another win under his belt. This time, it comes off of the field.

The 40-year-old Saints’ signal-caller was awarded more than $6.1 million in damages in a San Diego court on Friday after he claimed that he was overcharged for diamonds as part of an investment, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

The jeweler, Vahid Moradi, and his attorney plan to appeal the ruling.

Both Brees and his wife, Brittany, were sold $15 million worth of diamonds by Moradi earlier this month, including a ring worth $8 million sometime between 2012 and 2016.

Brees and Moradi were close and Moradi sold him on the idea that the diamonds would vastly appreciate in value. However, another appraiser told the Brees family last year that they overpaid Moradi about $7 million more than the diamonds were worth. He added that the supposed $8 million ring was worth just half of the price paid.

Moradi countered that Brees’ appraiser, Aldo Dinelli, sold them short on the value because he was in financial trouble and wanted to buy valuable jewelry on the cheap.

Brees’ victorious suit against Moradi is not the first time that he’s sued someone he believed was up to no good. In 2014, he settled with ex-teammate Kevin Houser after he said Houser convinced him to invest $160,000 in film tax credits that were non-existent. Houser also settled similar deals with head coach Sean Payton and former tight end Jeremy Shockey.

Brees started his career in San Diego, drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in 2001 and took over full time as the starter in 2002. He played for five years in San Diego before suffering a rare shoulder injury that was thought to end his career.

He arrived in New Orleans in 2006 and has risen as the best quarterback in Saints’ history and one of football’s greatest passers.