PBWA Responds to Knicks, Dolan Barring Daily News Reporters From Press Conference

In case you haven’t heard, James Dolan doesn’t like the New York Daily News. And now, the Pro Basketball Writers Association is stepping up.
The PBWA condemned the actions of the New York Knicks and owner James Dolan who barred the New York Daily News from covering the introductory press conferences of draft picks R.J. Barrett and Ignas Brazdekis on Friday. The rest of the New York City media was invited.
This story was brought to attention originally from New York Times sportswriter Adam Zagoria, who noted on Twitter that the Daily News wasn’t invited because Dolan does not like their coverage of the team.
A few other sports writers have come to the Daily News’ defense, including Bleacher Report’s senior NBA writer Howard Beck, who took it a step further in his thread to also defend the free press.
The NBA has yet to respond to the recent actions by the Knicks and Dolan. Dolan also threatened a fan from Madison Square Garden last season after he yelled at Dolan to “sell the team.”
Comments