PBWA Responds to Knicks, Dolan Barring Daily News Reporters From Press Conference

In case you haven’t heard, James Dolan doesn’t like the New York Daily News. And now, the Pro Basketball Writers Association is stepping up.

The PBWA condemned the actions of the New York Knicks and owner James Dolan who barred the New York Daily News from covering the introductory press conferences of draft picks R.J. Barrett and Ignas Brazdekis on Friday. The rest of the New York City media was invited.

This story was brought to attention originally from New York Times sportswriter Adam Zagoria, who noted on Twitter that the Daily News wasn’t invited because Dolan does not like their coverage of the team.

FWIW, The Daily News was not invited to this presser for @RjBarrett6 and @_iggy_braz but every other NYC outlet covering the team was. Jim Dolan doesn't like the coverage and has effectively banned them from covering the team. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 21, 2019

A few other sports writers have come to the Daily News’ defense, including Bleacher Report’s senior NBA writer Howard Beck, who took it a step further in his thread to also defend the free press.

Petty. Unprofessional. Unwarranted. Unbecoming of an NBA team. Have never seen this in my 22 years covering the league. https://t.co/eaqIFmF5gv — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) June 21, 2019

The NBA has yet to respond to the recent actions by the Knicks and Dolan. Dolan also threatened a fan from Madison Square Garden last season after he yelled at Dolan to “sell the team.”