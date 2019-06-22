Nashville Predators Trade P.K. Subban to New Jersey Devils

The Nashville Predators made a big move on Saturday, trading star defenseman P.K. Subban to the New Jersey Devils. This comes two years after Subban was a big part of the Preds’ 2017 Stanley Cup Finals run. The Predators finished first in the Central Division this past season, but were upset by the wild card Dallas Stars in the first round of the playoffs.

PK Subban will he heading to NJ for Santini, prospect Davies and two second round picks. No salary retained by NSH. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2019

This is a big get for the Devils, who finished dead last in the Metropolitan division this past season. Subban is getting older after turning 30 this year, but is still a good player and gives consistent blue line production. He had a down year notching only 31 points, but the Devils are betting on past years of high-end play and hope this year won’t be the norm in the future.

Nasvhille, meanwhile, clears out their cap space, their biggest goal this offseason. Subban was their highest-paid player, with three years remaining on a $72 million contract.