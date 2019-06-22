Baker Mayfield Pays Up on Rookie of the Year Bet With Saquon Barkley

Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley were two of last year’s most exciting rookies. Barkley was a threat to take it to the house at any given moment despite teams stacking the box to stop him, while Mayfield looks like he’s on his way to revitalizing the league’s worst franchise in Cleveland. Barkley had the edge of the end of the day, though, and took home Offensive Rookie of the Year over Mayfield.

Unbeknownst to the rest of the world, Barkley and Mayfield had a little side bet going over who would win the award. On Friday night, Mayfield fulfilled his end of the bargain in the form of a necklace that pays homage to Barkley’s greatest attribute.

Baker and Saquon bet a chain….to whichever one of them won Rookie of the Year. This is the result 💰 https://t.co/9wjmsgZ1ai — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 22, 2019

Even in a league filled with some of the world’s greatest athletes with bodies sculpted out of bronze, Barkley’s gigantic quads stand out. Eli Manning said they were the size of his upper body, and that’s not really an exaggeration.

I imagine we’ll see that necklace make an appearance as a part of Barkley’s post-game outfit sometime this season.