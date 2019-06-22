UConn Plans to Join Big East, Leave American Athletic Conference

The University of Connecticut will be added to the Big East ahead of this upcoming athletics season, The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil reports. UConn will be leaving the American Athletic Conference to make the move after spending the last six years there following the old Big East realignment in 2013.

Source confirmed that UConn will be added as a member of the Big East. Announcement likely this week. — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) June 22, 2019

The biggest impact of this move concerns Connecticut’s football program. The new Big East doesn’t support football, so UConn will have to find a new home if they wish to continue the tradition of Huskie football. The football team could remain in the AAC alone, or the school could pursue different options including finding another conference for the team or simply going on as an independent squad.

On the plus side, this will hopefully revitalize some of the classic college basketball rivalries fans came to know and love during the reign of the old Big East. UConn’s basketball program hasn’t been as prolific in recent years compared to the past, but perhaps a move to the Big East will help recruiting efforts.

A big move, and one that gives a new outlook on the next college basketball season.