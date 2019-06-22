2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup: United States vs Trinidad and Tobago - How to Stream

For the first time since their infamous 2017 exit from World Cup qualifying, the United States Men’s National Team will get a chance at some sort of revenge and redemption in Saturday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup match against Trinidad and Tobago.

The USMNT face the Soca Warriors in their second group stage match of the Gold Cup, fresh off of a key 4-0 tournament-opening win over Guyana on Tuesday, Gregg Berhalter’s first major international match.

To sweeten the pot for the United States even more, the USMNT can advance to the Gold Cup quarterfinals and eliminate Trinidad and Tobago from the Gold Cup with a win Saturday.

The USMNT started a bit slow and uninspiring in the first half against Guyana Tuesday, taking just a 1-0 lead into the half off of a goal by Pual Arriola. They got into gear and added three more goals in the second half, highlighted by a brace by recently converted USMNT winger Tyler Boyd.

Trinidad and Tobago lost 2-0 to Panama on Tuesday, allowing a pair of second-half goals. It was the sixth straight game that the Soca Warriors failed to score in a loss.

Here’s how you can follow Saturday’s Gold Cup match:

Date and time:

Saturday, June 22, 2019, 8 p.m. ET

What channel is it on?

FS1

Univision, UDN

How do I stream U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago?