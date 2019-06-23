2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup - Mexico vs. Martinique: TV Schedule and How to Stream

The Mexican Men’s National Team has been on an absolute tear with a pair of easy wins against Cuba last Saturday (7-0) and Canada (3-1) on Wednesday.

El Principito brace ✅

3 points ✅

Top of Group A ✅ Mexico continue their #GoldCup2019 dominance 💪🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/11xj5eF4Q8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2019

Unless Cuba somehow stuns Canada to spoil their goals advancing to the knockout rounds, Martinique doesn’t seem like a threat of any kind within the group as Canada should take second and Martinique third if Mexico defeats them Sunday night.

El Tri is easily the favorite to finish the group on top, propelled by a +9 goal differential highlighted by their 7-0 win over Cuba in the opening match of the tournament.

Here’s how to follow Sunday’s match:

Date and time:

Sunday, June 23, 2019, 8:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Charlotte, N.C.

Channels: