You Actually Have to See This Picture of Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving’s future is uncertain. One could see him as a key contributor on a title-winning team next year or as the best player on a very bad one. And when someone seeks answers and clarity, they head to Japan to find what they’re looking for.

Anyway, that’s the preamble. Here’s what Irving looks like right now.

Looks like Kyrie is having a nice time during his trip to Japan pic.twitter.com/r6H2GBhAuM — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 23, 2019

There’s a high probability this amazing new ‘do is part of a commercial campaign. Everyone knows that you don’t sell the steak, you sell the sizzle. And nothing sizzles like proactive baldness.

I want nothing more than Irving to sport this look next season. We haven’t had a stone-cold killer with the halo look since Clyde Drexler.

It’s time to change that.