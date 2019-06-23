Marcus Stroman and Dennis Eckersley Have Beef

Marcus Stroman’s on-mound demeanor is steeped in confidence and flash. The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher doesn’t stifle his emotions and that’s a problem for some people. One of them, oddly enough, is NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley.

Via an Actual Pitching Ninja:

That's not Dennis Eckersley calling Stroman's celebrations "tired," is it? "He was aggressive and animated on the mound, and he was known for his intimidating stare and pumping his fist after a strikeout. "https://t.co/Cu6cA6k49A Somewhere a pot is screaming at a kettle. pic.twitter.com/BbYKfT78Qj — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 23, 2019

The issue at hand was Stroman turning around to the Red Sox dugout and yelling “yeah.” This seemed pretty tame but hey, it’s tough to predict what will get under skin.

It’s surprising that Eck is one standing on that ground considering the flamboyant and over-the-top celebrations he partook in during his Hall of Fame career.

None of this was lost on Stroman.

😂😂😂 clown. Lol — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) June 23, 2019

Stroman didn’t curse out or, really show up, an opponent. He yelled because he was happy. I love policing fun in baseball even more than the next guy but this was small potatoes.

And Eckersley was the force he was because of the antics. Seems like some selective memory is going on.

As for Boston, they could have done one of two things to get Stroman to stop yelling. Either score some runs or — an even better idea — direct his attention to the Green Monster standings which showed the Blue Jays 21 games under .500 entering today.