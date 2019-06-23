Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas In Clubhouse Confrontation With Newsday Reporter

The Mets suffered a rough loss in Wrigley Field today after leading for much of the game before Javy Baez hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to put the Cubs ahead 5-3.
After the game, Mets manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas (who did not pitch today) evidently were displeased with Newsday reporter Tim Healey, as things got contentious and then reportedly nearly a bit physical:
The aftermath of this incident should be illuminating. Wonder what Healey possibly could have said to elicit this type of fractious reaction.
