Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas In Clubhouse Confrontation With Newsday Reporter

The Mets suffered a rough loss in Wrigley Field today after leading for much of the game before Javy Baez hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to put the Cubs ahead 5-3.

After the game, Mets manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas (who did not pitch today) evidently were displeased with Newsday reporter Tim Healey, as things got contentious and then reportedly nearly a bit physical:

Mickey Callaway and Jason Vargas just cursed out, and in Vargas case, challenged a reporter to a fight in the clubhouse. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

Vargas then got into a shouting match with the reporter, over a staredown, and said at one point: "Ill knock you the f*** out, bro." He charged such reporter and had to held back by Gomez and Syndergaard. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

There were no punches thrown in this incident. But, after a really bad, 5-3, loss to the Cubs, the manager cursed out a reporter and a starting pitcher told the reporter he'd knock him out. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) June 23, 2019

Tension in the clubhouse. Jason Vargas had to be separated from going after Tim Healey of Newsday. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 23, 2019

Incident started with Mickey Callaway cursing out Healey for being an antagonist. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 23, 2019

The aftermath of this incident should be illuminating. Wonder what Healey possibly could have said to elicit this type of fractious reaction.