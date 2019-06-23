USWNT Knockout Stage Round of 16: TV Schedule and How to Stream

Miscellany

The United States women’s national team faces Spain Monday, June 24 in the round of 16 at the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Here is all the information you need to know to watch and stream the match:

What time does USWNT vs. Spain start?

12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT.

What channel is USWNT vs. Spain on?

FS1.

How to stream USWNT vs. Spain

The match can be streamed on fuboTV.

USWNT vs. Spain location

Stade Auguste-Delaune II.

Expected USWNT lineup (via CBS Sports)

  • Alyssa Naeher (GK)
  • Kelley O’Hara (DEF)
  • Abby Dahlkemper (DEF)
  • Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF)
  • Crystal Dunn (DEF)
  • Lindsey Horan (MID)
  • Julie Ertz (MID)
  • Rose Lavelle (MID)
  • Tobin Heath (FWD)
  • Alex Morgan (FWD)
  • Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

