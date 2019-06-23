Meet Sean McVay's Fiancée Veronika Khomyn

For the last couple of years, Sean McVay has lived a privileged life. No doubt he’s worked hard for it, but going to the Super Bowl in only your second year as a head coach is pretty special.

As good as things are going for him on the field, McVay is also living the dream off it as well, finding a girl he wants to spend the rest of his life with. And best of all for the Rams head coach, she said yes.

McVay proposed to his girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, this past weekend after reportedly dating her since around 2011. The Ukranian model showed off her new engagement ring on her Instagram story with McVay in tow.

Congrats to @RamsNFL head coach Sean McVay who got engaged to his girlfriend Veronika Khomyn! pic.twitter.com/6Dtyto6lIR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 23, 2019

Here are some more photos of her from her Instagram page.