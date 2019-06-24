Alex Morgan: 5 Things To Know About Star USWNT Forward

Alex Morgan and the United States women’s national team open their 2019 World Cup on Tuesday against Thailand. Morgan and company will be attempting to repeat as World Cup champions against a stacked field and the 29-year-old forward could be the key to the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the USWNT’s star forward.

She’s a prolific goal-scorer

Morgan has been an absolute force for the women’s national team. After the first three matches of the 2019 World Cup she has tallied 165 caps and had scored an absurd 106 times.

Since her national team debut in 2010, she’s scored goals at a prolific rate. She had an insane 28 goals in 31 national matches during 2012 alone. She has been named the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year twice (2012, 2018) and was a FIFA World Player of the Year finalist in 2012.

She went to college at Cal

Morgan grew up in Diamond Bar, California, but wound up leaving the region to play soccer for the Cal Bears. During her four years at Berkeley, Morgan racked up incredible numbers, scoring 45 goals and tallying 106 points. Both rank third all-time at the school.

She’s married to Servando Carrasco

Morgan met fellow soccer player Servando Carrasco at UC Berkeley and they began dating. The couple married on December 31, 2014.

Carrasco is a defensive midfielder for the LA Galaxy. He played at Cal from 2007-10 and was selected in the second round of the 2011 MLS SuperDraft by the Seattle Sounders. He has played for Seattle, Houston, Sporting Kansas City, Orlando City SC and the Galaxy during his nine-year career.

She modeled in the SI Swimsuit Issue three times

Morgan has graced the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue three times. In 2019, she was one of three women to be given covers:

She’s very active on Instagram

Morgan is extremely active on social media and documents her travels all over the world on her Instagram account.

Check out some of her best shots below and on the next few pages.