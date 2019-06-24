Becky Lynch Saves Boyfriend Seth Rollins at WWE Stomping Grounds

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been “out” as a couple for a while now and on Sunday night at WWE’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, they finally teamed up at an event.

Rollins was facing Baron Corbin for his Universal Championship and Lynch’s rival Lacey Evans was the special guest referee. Lynch had beaten Evans for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship earlier in the night. To get revenge, Evans was favoring Corbin throughout his match with Rollins.

Lynch had enough of that at one point and ran out to even the score:

YOU touch her man, YOU get the wrath of THE MAN!@BeckyLynchWWE is HERE to defend her boyfriend @WWERollins!!! #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/OkoXXEc59o — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019

Rollins wound up winning and the couple left the ring together: