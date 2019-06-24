Atlanta Hawks Send Kent Bazemore to Portland in Exchange For Evan Turner

The 2019 NBA Draft is over and done with, but that doesn’t mean the wheeling and dealing of the NBA offseason will slow down. Not even close. I’d say we’re just getting started. Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Atlanta Hawks sent Kent Bazemore to the Portland Trail Blazers for Evan Turner.

Portland is trading Evan Turner to Atlanta for Kent Bazemore, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2019

Bazemore is expected to opt in to the last year of his deal, worth $19 million. Turner, meanwhile, will be making about the same amount in the last year of his contract. Both were signed in the summer of 2016 to $70 million contracts over four years.

Financially, the move doesn’t really help anyone, since both contracts will be up after next year. Bazemore is a better fit for what the Blazers have become, however, with the ability to hit from deep while holding his own on defense. Turner is a good offensive player, but shooting isn’t one of his strengths. His fit in Altanta is interesting, but he could provide a valuable veteran presence as one of the more likeable players in the league.

There may be more transactions yet to come, maybe even including Bazemore and Turner. For now, it seems like an even deal for both teams.