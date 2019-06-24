People Are Having Issues With Fox Sports Go's USWNT World Cup Streaming

The U.S. Women’s National Team opened their knockout stages play on Monday, playing in the Round of 16 against Spain.

With the match coming on a day with everyone either at work or just getting to work (depending which side of the country we’re talking about), a lot of people are streaming the games on their phone, tablets or computers.

Except, the game isn’t coming through as it normally should.

Fox Sports Go strikes again. It's only the biggest tournament in the world; why should your streaming options work? — Andy W 🥌 (@hubbernation) June 24, 2019

Is Fox Sports Go down for everyone or just me? Watching USWNT on a choppy Comcast feed with commentary about 8 seconds off. — Tyler Duffy (@tyduffy) June 24, 2019

Streaming delays between the live feed and the streaming connection are one thing. But what’s also happening is that the Fox Sports Go app is forwarding people to the Fox Sports app for the game, which adds another middleman and more nuisance to simply being able to launch a stream like any other app … through the app itself.

Pass. If anyone sees this, it's easier to find your game on the Fox Sports Go app then get sent to the main app. — Kyle Firestine (@TheKyleDome) June 24, 2019

Current garbage in trying to watch #WWC2019: I'd been signing in through Fox Sports Go and being forwarded to Fox Sports app, which doesn't send to Chromecast but is fine on my phone. Except today FSG doesn't show content, and FS keeps asking me to sign in after I've signed in. — Damon, summertime ghost (@Goatboy72) June 24, 2019

More like Fox Sports “Doesn’t” Go — ian (@ahandleforian) June 24, 2019

Not great for FOX, and especially not great for the U.S. fans who were looking forward to watching.