Jordan Hicks Blew Out His Elbow, Likely Headed For Tommy John Surgery

Jordan Hicks has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and the St. Louis Cardinals closer is almost certainly headed for Tommy John surgery.

The 22-year-old right-hander is one of the hardest-throwers in baseball and even hit 105.1 mph on a pitch in 2018. This season, Hicks had posted a 2-2 record with a 3.14 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 14 saves in 15 opportunities. He had also racked up 31 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

Here’s the release the Cardinals sent out:

While the next course of action has not been determined, a torn UCL virtually always leads to Tommy John surgery. That means Hicks would miss the rest of this season and most — if not all — of next season.

