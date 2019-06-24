PM Roundup: Katharine McPhee; Italy To Host 2026 Winter Olympics; Kawhi Leonard Seriously Considering Raptors Return

Katharine McPhee

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is completely fine with that controversial penalty kick call that benefited the U.S. women’s soccer team Monday.

Kat parties ahead of wedding: Katharine McPhee is partying in Mykonos ahead of her wedding to 69-year-old music producer David Foster.

View this post on Instagram

HEY YEAH WOAH OHH I’m on a roll

A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on

View this post on Instagram

mele kalikimaka is hawaii’s way… 💋🌼

A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on

Italia!: Italy will host the 2026 Winter Olympics, as Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo edged out a bid from Stockholm-Are, Sweden.

Kawhi considering a return: Kawhi Leonard declined his player option for next season but is reportedly seriously considering a return to the Toronto Raptors.

Tweet of the Day:

Song of the Day:

