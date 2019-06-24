PM Roundup: Katharine McPhee; Italy To Host 2026 Winter Olympics; Kawhi Leonard Seriously Considering Raptors Return

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is completely fine with that controversial penalty kick call that benefited the U.S. women’s soccer team Monday.

Kat parties ahead of wedding: Katharine McPhee is partying in Mykonos ahead of her wedding to 69-year-old music producer David Foster.

Italia!: Italy will host the 2026 Winter Olympics, as Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo edged out a bid from Stockholm-Are, Sweden.

Kawhi considering a return: Kawhi Leonard declined his player option for next season but is reportedly seriously considering a return to the Toronto Raptors.

Tweet of the Day:

Hell yes welcome to Bruce Lee Elementary School https://t.co/8LThZriSzc — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) June 24, 2019

