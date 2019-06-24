Two Kawhi Leonard Billboards Pop Up In LA

Kawhi Leonard is about to hit free agency and the Los Angeles Clippers will soon begin their pursuit. On Sunday, someone posted two billboards in Los Angeles to help entice Leonard to come to the Clippers.

Check it out:

Free agency around the corner? Must be billboard season in LA. pic.twitter.com/2MAVZ8Yvwx — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) June 24, 2019

As you can see, one billboard has a personalized license plate that says “KAWHI,” with the hashtag #ClipperNation, while another says “King of So Cal” with “The North” crossed out. It also has the hashtag #KAWHI2LAC.

The two digital billboards went up next to Interstate 5 in Downey, California, which is a few miles southeast of Staples Center.

Leonard just finished bringing an NBA title to the Toronto Raptors and the 27-year-old will likely be the most sought-after free agent on the market. No one knows what he’s going to do but most believe he’ll be choosing between the Raptors and the Clippers.