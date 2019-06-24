Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers Set Free Agency Meeting Date

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly set a date for their free agency meeting.

The Athletic’s Frank Isola is reporting Leonard and the Clippers have “tentatively” scheduled their meeting for July 2:

Kawhi and the Clippers meeting tentatively scheduled for July 2nd is what I’m hearing. LA has a home court advantage but Toronto can get him another title next year. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) June 25, 2019

That’s big news for the Clippers. While we’ve always known they were virtually certain to be in contention, this is just more proof of that.

Leonard is said to be seriously considering the Clippers and a return to the Toronto Raptors, but it’s likely he’ll take other meetings too.

After leading the Raptors to their first NBA title, Leonard is a bonafide superstar right now. He’ll be as sought-after as any free agent on the market this summer.

The NBA’s free agent moratorium begins at 6 p.m. ET on June 30 and during that time players and teams can negotiate contracts. The moratorium lifts on July 6, when contracts can become official.