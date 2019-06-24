LaVar Ball on Molly Qerim: Her Mind Was In the Gutter

LaVar Ball isn’t scheduled to appear on any ESPN programming in the near future as he’s effectively in timeout after creating controversy last week by telling First Take‘s Molly Qerim that she could “change gears” with him any day.

Making this move permanent is the right thing for the network to do and today seems the likely outcome thanks to Ball’s comments over the weekend.

You’re never going to believe it, but the verbose architect of a basketball-playing dynasty and occasional train-wreck doesn’t believe he has anything to apologize for or regret.

“Only time I hit on her is if she breaking in my house and I mistake her for the boogeyman.” LaVar Ball on his “inappropriate” comment to Molly Qerim. (Via @sleepersallday) pic.twitter.com/cE4Iin0C7a — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 23, 2019

Ball accused Qerim of having her mind in the gutter and therefore misinterpreting a comment that had no sexual connotation. The aspiring wordsmith added that he’d only hit on her if she was breaking into her house and he mistook her for the Boogeyman.

Always the charmer.

There’s little surprising about the clip, even the cinematographer who laps up this nonsense with an eager tongue. The good news for him and all the other little guys out there is that Ball may be forced to turn to smaller outlets because the bigger ones are too embarrassed to have him on.