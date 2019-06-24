Mickey Callaway Still Gainfully Employed

The New York Mets won’t be firing manager Mickey Callaway today, ending several hours of speculation that the ugly clubhouse incident yesterday would be the back-breaking straw.

The #Mets will not have a managerial change today. Mickey Callaway will hold his press conference in Philadelphia before the game, business as usual. — Deesha Thosar (@DeeshaThosar) June 24, 2019

The organization issued an apology for the actions of Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas last night and will attempt to polish this mess later today in Philadelphia. Lovers of crisis management are waited with bated breath, as well as those who just enjoy watching the Mets get themselves in unpleasant situations.

Callaway’s team is 37-41 and there’s been some consternation about his management this year, particularly his use of the bullpen. Some have wondered if the outburst, which was fairly surprising given past behavior, was some sort of a George Constanza-like plot to get fired on purpose.

If so, it was unsuccessful. Perhaps dragging the 1986 World Series trophy behind his car and getting sauce on Tom Seaver’s game-worn pants will do it. For today, though, he remains the main man for the Mets.