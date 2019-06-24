2019 NBA Awards: How to Watch, Stream, and Channels

The NBA’s best get the red carpet treatment tonight at the 2019 NBA Awards.

The league’s Most Valuable Player, Sixth Man of the Year, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year and the Rookie of the Year and others will be given throughout the night.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rockets guard James Harden, and Thunder guard Paul George are all up for the league’s MVP award while Antetokounmpo is also up for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Trae Young and Luka Doncic are both favored for the league’s Rookie of the Year award, and D’Angelo Russell, DeAaron Fox, and NBA Finals hero Pascal Siakam are all up for Most Improved Player.

Here’s how to watch and stream tonight’s NBA Awards.

When do the NBA Awards start?

The award show will take place on Monday, June 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

What channels will the NBA Awards be on?

The Awards will be hosted on TNT.

How to stream the NBA Awards

You can stream the NBA Award Show using TNTDrama.com (click on the “watch live” section) and the TNT app.