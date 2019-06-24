2019 NBA Awards Show Predictions

The playoffs have come and gone, so it’s time for the 2019 NBA Awards show. The final sendoff to the 2018-19 season, we will finally learn who was the regular season MVP, Rookie of the Year, and much more. Here are our predictions for the major awards that will be handed out on Monday night.
MVP
Liam McKeone: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Koster: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Brian Giuffra: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Ryan Phillips: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Coach of the Year
McKeone: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Koster: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Giuffra: Koster: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Phillips: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Rookie of the Year
McKeone: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Koster: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Giuffra: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Phillips: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Most Improved Player
McKeone: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
Koster: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Giuffra: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Phillips: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Defensive Player of the Year
McKeone: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Koster: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Giuffra: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Phillips: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Sixth Man of the Year
McKeone: Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers
Koster: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
Giuffra: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
Phillips: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
