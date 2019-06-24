2019 NBA Awards Show Predictions

The playoffs have come and gone, so it’s time for the 2019 NBA Awards show. The final sendoff to the 2018-19 season, we will finally learn who was the regular season MVP, Rookie of the Year, and much more. Here are our predictions for the major awards that will be handed out on Monday night.

MVP

Liam McKeone: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Kyle Koster: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Brian Giuffra: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Phillips: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Coach of the Year

McKeone: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Koster: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Giuffra: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Phillips: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Rookie of the Year

McKeone: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Koster: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Giuffra: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Phillips: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Most Improved Player

McKeone: De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Koster: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Giuffra: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Phillips: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Defensive Player of the Year

McKeone: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Koster: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Giuffra: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Phillips: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Sixth Man of the Year

McKeone: Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

Koster: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Giuffra: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Phillips: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers