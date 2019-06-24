2018-19 NBA Awards Results

The 2019 NBA Awards are wrapped up, and the door has officially closed on another NBA season. The night didn’t have many surprises, but it didn’t take away from watching Giannis Antetokounmpo win his first MVP award. Here are all the winners from this year’s categories.
NBA Awards results
Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Executive of the Year: Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks
Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
Rookie of the Year: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Most Improved Player: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors
Teammate of the Year/Sportsmanship Award: Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Sager Strong Award: Robin Roberts
