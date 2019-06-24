2018-19 NBA Awards Results

The 2019 NBA Awards are wrapped up, and the door has officially closed on another NBA season. The night didn’t have many surprises, but it didn’t take away from watching Giannis Antetokounmpo win his first MVP award. Here are all the winners from this year’s categories.

NBA Awards results

Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Defensive Player of the Year: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Executive of the Year: Jon Horst, Milwaukee Bucks

Coach of the Year: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Rookie of the Year: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Most Improved Player: Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

Teammate of the Year/Sportsmanship Award: Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

NBA Cares Community Assist Award: Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards

Sager Strong Award: Robin Roberts