Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins 2018-19 MVP Award

It’s official. The Milwaukee Bucks’ breakout superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is your 2018-19 MVP. While James Harden made a very good case after averaging 36 points per game this season, Giannis was ultimately the clear choice. He was a force on both ends of the floor, the best player on the best team in basketball.

Just a kid from Sepolia. Who came to Milwaukee. And became the MVP!!

The Bucks went 60-22 during the regular season. Giannis was the fulcrum of the top offense in basketball, averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists per game. He was all over the floor on defense as well, averaging 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks while making himself a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

He’s deserving of this MVP, and should only get better as time goes on. He showed flashes of a decent jumper at times last season, and if he can become even an average three-point shooter, it’ll completely change his game. He’s already nearly unstoppable near the rim. If his defender can’t sag off him on the perimeter, it makes it that much harder to stop him.

Giannis will be a superstar in this league for years to come, and this MVP may only be the first of many.