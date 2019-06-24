Milan-Cortina to Host 2026 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics will be returning to Italy. The International Olympic Committee voted on Monday for Milan and Cortina to host the 2026 Winter Olympics. It will come 20 years after Italy’s last Olympic showcase in 2006.

Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo were chosen over Stockholm, and while it was close, Italy emerged as a clear winner.

It’s an exciting time for the country, who will be hosting their third Olympic games in their history. The 2006 Winter Games in Turin were considered a success, and the expectations will be high this time around.

With the selection of Milan-Cortina, the next five locations for Olympic games are set: Tokoyo in 2020, Beijing in 2022, Paris in 2024, Milan in 2026, and Los Angeles in 2028.