USWNT Benefits From Bad Call to Take Lead Against Spain in Women's World Cup

Monday afternoon’s Women’s World Cup match saw a bit of controversy around the 72nd minute, which ultimately resulted in the U.S. team taking the lead after a contentious first half.

In a tight, 1-1 match at the time, Rose Lavelle and the United States were on the attack when Lavelle, driving across the top of the box, seemed to get clipped by Spain’s defender. Virginia Torrecilla.

A penalty was called, but was then sent to VAR. It looked like Torrecilla just grazed Lavelle’s knee.

The penalty stood after the VAR confirmed the penalty and the USWNT took a late 2-1 lead after Megan Rapinoe sunk the PK.

Same penalty taker, same result! 🇺🇸@mPinoe showing nerves of steel from the penalty spot! 💪 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/4ykSp0SZvq — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 24, 2019

This is a questionable call. It didn’t seem strong enough to warrant a regular penalty, much less a penalty kick of that magnitude. To this point, Spain had done an excellent job keeping a handle on the USWNT and had remained deadlocked at one for most of the match

The penalty was game-altering, and the U.S. took advantage and held off a late rally attempt by Spain for the win. The USWNT advance to the quarterfinals where they’ll take on host France on Friday.