Bengals First-Round Pick Jonah Williams Likely to Miss All of 2019 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals have a new sheriff in town, as the team revamped their coaching staff after nearly two decades of average to below average teams under Marv Lewis. Unfortunately, the tenure isn’t off to a great start.

Ian Rappoport reports Jonah Williams, the team’s first-round draft pick and the 11th overall selection in this year’s draft, will miss all of next year after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum.

Bad blow for the #Bengals: Highly touted first-round rookie OL Jonah Williams had left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. He’ll likely miss the 2019 season, per the team, but should make a full recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 25, 2019

The expectation of a full recovery is the only silver lining for the Bengals. Williams was expected to immediately upgrade a paltry offensive line, which would have paid big dividends for a team with Andy Dalton at QB, who has historically struggled under pressure.

For now, Bobby Hart seems primed to take over the starting spot at right tackle. Not exactly an upgrade, but Cincinnati did extend Hart over this offseason, so they like how he fits into their offense.