Bradley Beal Asks LeBron James For a Spot in Space Jam 2

Bradley Beal is sad he’s being left out. On Tuesday night the Washington Wizards guard let LeBron James know he was hoping for a part in “Space Jam 2.”

James tweeted his excitement about the start of shooting the long-awaited sequel to the classic flick. Well, Beal was definitely feeling left out:

Space Jam 2’s cast will reportedly include Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. Several WNBA stars will also be part of the film. Beal clearly wishes he was a part of it.

This could also be Beal sending a message to the Los Angeles Lakers that he might be interested in joining up with LeBron. I mean, this close to free agency, anything is possible with how insane the NBA has gotten.