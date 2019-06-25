A Walter White - Jesse Pinkman Reunion Has Just Been Teased

It was just your ordinary today… Until it wasn’t. These two actors aren’t letting it be. Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul tweeted out identical tweets teasing a dream Walter White – Jesse Pinkman Breaking Bad reunion.

We already know they are working on a Breaking Bad movie about Jesse. So, this has to mean that, right? What else could “soon” mean?

Even if this means it will come in the form of flashbacks, we will still all band together and enjoy it. In any form, as long as we get to see our favorite television duo back together, it’s a win for everyone.

For those that don’t care about this, start watching Breaking Bad now and tell me in a month you didn’t binge it and finish it. Because that is what will happen.