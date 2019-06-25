Here's Giannis Antetokounmpo's Emotional Speech After Winning MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo is an unlikely NBA MVP. The Milwaukee Bucks star is an unworldly talent who has harnessed his athleticism by being fearless and perpetually aggressive. To see him lift the sport’s most prestigious individual hardware last night was to see him lay yet another solid layer on a foundation for a great career that could include championships and several more MVPs.

Antetokounmpo understandably became choked up during his acceptance speech when reflecting on how far he’s come, how his father, who passed away two years ago, wasn’t there to see him accept, and the heroic efforts of his mother.

Winning top prize in today’s game is a tall task, but the Greek Freak has been up to every job since entering the NBA. This season, he was the engine of the top offense in basketball, averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists per game. He was omnipresent on defense as well, averaging 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks while making himself a contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

A well-deserved honor for a guy who appreciated the moment.