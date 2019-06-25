NBA

Jalen Rose Sticking With Kevin Durant to Knicks Despite Andre Iguodala Saying Otherwise

Jalen Rose Sticking With Kevin Durant to Knicks Despite Andre Iguodala Saying Otherwise

Featured

Jalen Rose Sticking With Kevin Durant to Knicks Despite Andre Iguodala Saying Otherwise

By 2 hours ago

By: |

As NBA free agent rumor season continues inexorably on, we had a good old fashioned disagreement in opinion on Monday. Jalen Rose believed Kevin Durant was going to the Knicks. Andre Iguodala, a teammate of Durant’s in Golden State, went on CNBC and said no one is going there.

On Get Up this morning, Jalen stuck to his guns:

“You don’t leave the Golden State Warriors and then go to the B-team in the New York market,” Jalen said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

There was a little bit more of a qualification than yesterday, because today Jalen granted more of a possibility that the injury will cause Durant to stay with the Warriors. But if he leaves, Jalen said, it’ll be to MSG.

At a certain level, we are all the character in Princess Bride putting his own mind into a pretzel about which glass the poison is in when we try to apply logic to NBA free agency. The good news is we’re a week or two away from having a fully completed puzzle before the cycle instantaneously begins anew for July 2020.

 

, , , Featured, NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home