Dallas Mavericks Plan to Offer Kristaps Porzingis Max Contract

According to Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks intend to offer Kristaps Porzingis a five-year, $158 million max contract.

Restricted free agent Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks will meet when free agency opens on June 30 and the franchise plans to offer Porzingis a full five-year, $158 million maximum contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2019

After demanding a trade from the New York Knicks, Porzingis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks in February. Porzingis sat out the entirety of the 2018-2019 season recovering from a torn ACL. Prior to the injury, Porzingis was in the midst of the best season of his career, averaging 22.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 48 appearances during the 2017-2018 season.

With the Mavericks likely locking up Porzingis for the foreseeable future, they’ll boast one of the brightest one-two punches in the league between Porzingis and 2019 Rookie of the Year, Luka Doncic. They’ll be looking to make a splash in free agency as well, and round out their team led by the young superstar, Doncic.