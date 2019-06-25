PM Roundup: Olivia Cooke; Masai Ujiri to Stay with Raptors; Latest Kemba Walker Rumors

Olivia Cooke

PM Roundup: Olivia Cooke; Masai Ujiri to Stay with Raptors; Latest Kemba Walker Rumors

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Olivia Cooke; Masai Ujiri to Stay with Raptors; Latest Kemba Walker Rumors

By 2 hours ago

By: |

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not win Most Improved at the NBA Awards show Monday night. 

Olivia in talks for a new project: Olivia Cooke is in talks to be part of a new Disney+ fairy tale project currently in development. Cooke is best known for her roles in Bates Motel and Ready Player One.

Olivia Cooke

Olivia Cooke

Masai to stay put: Masai Ujiri plans to stay with the Toronto Raptors and continue working with the franchise he built into an NBA champion. The Washington Wizards were set to make a run at Ujiri, but that appears off the table now.

Kemba to Boston?: The Boston Celtics are reportedly a “stealth suitor” for Hornets point guard Kemba Walker.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Here’s Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Emotional Speech After Winning MVP

Baseball’s Five Highest Paid Players in 2019

Bengals First-Round Pick Jonah Williams Likely to Miss All of 2019 Season

Around the Sports Internet:

MLB divorces that need to happen during before the trade deadline

Kyle Lowry has had one heck of a career journey

Jeanie Buss backed Rob Pelinka at the NBA Awards show on Monday

Mets GM denies communicating moves to the coaching staff during games

Song of the Day:

, , , , , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home