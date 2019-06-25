PM Roundup: Olivia Cooke; Masai Ujiri to Stay with Raptors; Latest Kemba Walker Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not win Most Improved at the NBA Awards show Monday night.

Olivia in talks for a new project: Olivia Cooke is in talks to be part of a new Disney+ fairy tale project currently in development. Cooke is best known for her roles in Bates Motel and Ready Player One.

Masai to stay put: Masai Ujiri plans to stay with the Toronto Raptors and continue working with the franchise he built into an NBA champion. The Washington Wizards were set to make a run at Ujiri, but that appears off the table now.

Kemba to Boston?: The Boston Celtics are reportedly a “stealth suitor” for Hornets point guard Kemba Walker.

Tweet of the Day:

Hasan Minhaj just dunked on James Harden 😬 pic.twitter.com/jYkO13QXU1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 25, 2019

