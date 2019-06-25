PETA Will Name Alex Morgan and Kyrie Irving Most Beautiful Vegans for 2019

PETA is expected to name Kyrie Irving and Alex Morgan the Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2019, The Big Lead has learned. An official meat- and dairy-free announcement is expected later this week.

The duo beat out a crowded field of noted vegans including JaVale McGee, Billie Eilish, Ellie Goulding, Swiss Beats, Colin Kaepernick, and Maisie Williams.

Past winners of the honor include the eclectic mix of Ava DuVernay, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jhené Aiko, André 3000, Russell Brand, Jessica Chastain, Miley Cyrus, Jenna Dewan, Liam Hemsworth, Jared Leto, Natalie Portman, Ruby Rose, Carrie Underwood, and Kristen Wiig.

Morgan and Irving have both spoken publicly about their vegan lifestyle. The former claims she’s never felt better.

Happy #WorldVeganDay! 1 year and counting eating vegan and I’ve never felt better. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) November 1, 2018

The latter is a brand ambassador for Beyond Meat, which I still have to try just to see what happens.

The very fact that there have been so many of these awarded highlights how relative ubiquitous a meat-free existence is for high-level athletes. That would have been totally unpredictable even a decade ago.