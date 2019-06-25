New Jersey Devils Take Shot at Rival New York Rangers on Twitter

The rivalry is back on.

After selecting Jack Hughes with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and trading for star defenceman P.K. Subban, the New Jersey Devils are in win-now mode moving forward.

Showing a massive amount of confidence, they decided to take a shot at their arch-nemesis, the New York Rangers.

The Devils and Rangers selected No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the 2019 NHL Draft. After the Devils took Hughes, the Rangers selected Kaapo Kakko with the second overall pick. In hilarious fashion, the Devils social media account showed a video of the Rangers draft selection and inserted The Rock yelling, “It doesn’t matter what your name is,” when Kakko was supposed to be announced.

The video was accompanied by the text, “See you on October 17, @nyrangers,” which is the first time the rivals will face off next year.

After selecting Hughes over Kakko first overall and trash talking their rival, the Devils better hope their play on the ice backs it up. If not, expect the Rangers to fire back at them with fury.