Did RJ Barrett Just Extend the Greatest #Ad Streak in Sports?

Zion Williamson is different. As such he made it through NBA Draft week without falling into the moat other top picks have stumbled into in recent years via improperly tagged sponsored posts.

It appeared this glorious streak of top talent Schrute-ing would stop after Markelle Fultz and DeAndre Ayton. But yesterday, Williamson’s college teammate RJ Barrett swooped in to possibly extend it, depending on a person’s personal record book and rule adjudication.

RJ Barrett wrote out the instructions for his sponsored Instagram story 😂 pic.twitter.com/tQTu3IraSm — 🇨🇦Shelbyville Milhouse🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) June 25, 2019

Barrett understandably deleted the Instagram post, but he shouldn’t have. Including #ad shows the lengths he’ll go to save a new, yet proud, institution. Just think of the lengths he’ll go to save the New York Knicks.

Selfish. Willing to take one for the team. Not afraid of what the public thinks. All great attributes on display early.

Time to get excited.