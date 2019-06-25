Yankees Break MLB Record For Most Consecutive Games With HR

The New York Yankees weren’t expected to be this good after their pair of All-Star sluggers in Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hit the injured list early in the season. When several more key players joined them, the odds grew greater. Yet here the Yankees are, leading the AL East with one of the best records in baseball, and have Judge and Stanton back in the lineup, and now they have an MLB record to add to their season accomplishments.

The Yankees broke the record for most consecutive games with a home run on Tuesday, needing only one batter to hit a home run in their record-setting 28th straight game.

The @Yankees have homered in 28 consecutive games, the longest streak in @MLB history. How much longer will it go? pic.twitter.com/gvVdAAcaxV — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 25, 2019

They displace the Texas Rangers, who hit a home run in 27 straight games back in 2002. The home run hitter came in the form of D.J. LeMahieu. 12 different Yankees have hit home runs over the course of this historic streak.

As we all thought before the year started, New York’s abilities to mash homers has been the strength of their team. Few expected that ability to come from these sources. The Yankees continue to roll, and should only get better as their team gets healthier.