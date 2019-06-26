2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup: USMNT vs Panama: How to Watch

Both the U.S. Men’s National Team and Panama have clinched their spots in the quarterfinals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Entering their final group stage match against one another on Wednesday, both teams are aiming to win Group D and most likely avoid Jamaica in the quarterfinals, instead aiming to play either El Salvador or Curacao.

Panama is the best team that the USMNT will play in the group stage and could be a solid warm-up for the team going into the knockouts at the Gold Cup, putting up a convincing 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago which followed a 4-2 win over Guyana in their last match.

However, the USMNT has been just as strong, easily handling Guyana 4-0 before getting their World Cup qualifying revenge against Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 on Saturday.

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Gold Cup match between the USMNT and Panama from Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City:

Date and Time:

Wednesday, June 26, 2019: 9 p.m. ET

Channels: