PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Latest NBA Free Agency Rumors; Rockets Looking To Make Trades

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hopes it doesn’t get traded to the Rockets.
Ariana teams up for big new song: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray may have teamed up on a song for the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.
Latest NBA rumors: Read up on all the latest NBA free agency rumors before things kick off full-speed this weekend.
Rockets desperate for cap space: The Houston Rockets are desperate to clear salary cap space and are reportedly willing to move Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and/or P.J. Tucker to get it.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
VIDEO: ESPN’s Tribute to Bob Ley is a Walk Down Memory Lane
Bradley Beal Asks LeBron James For a Spot in Space Jam 2
New York Knicks Rumors: Dolan Wants Durant’s Medicals, Julius Randle, Tobias Harris Still in Play
VIDEO: Julian Edelman Gives Spot-On Bill Belichick Impression
Around the Sports Internet:
Ali Krieger, Megan Rapinoe won’t accept White House invitation
A list of NBA stars who should demand a trade
Ranking the top 30 NBA free agents
Kevin Durant has opted out of his deal with the Warriors and will become a free agent
Song of the Day:
Comments