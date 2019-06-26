PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Latest NBA Free Agency Rumors; Rockets Looking To Make Trades

PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Latest NBA Free Agency Rumors; Rockets Looking To Make Trades

PM Roundup: Ariana Grande; Latest NBA Free Agency Rumors; Rockets Looking To Make Trades

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hopes it doesn’t get traded to the Rockets.

Ariana teams up for big new song: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Ray may have teamed up on a song for the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.

almost 26 🙂

Latest NBA rumors: Read up on all the latest NBA free agency rumors before things kick off full-speed this weekend.

Rockets desperate for cap space: The Houston Rockets are desperate to clear salary cap space and are reportedly willing to move Clint Capela, Eric Gordon and/or P.J. Tucker to get it.

