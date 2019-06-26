Bob Ley Retiring From ESPN

Venerable newsman Bob Ley announced his retirement from ESPN after 40 years this morning. Ley, widely recognized as the journalistic conscience of the network, is best known for hosting Outside The Lines, though he wore many hats during his storied tenure in Bristol.

ESPN thanked him for his impact.

Last October, Ley announced he was taking a six-month sabbatical. In May, ESPN told The Big Lead that Ley had decided to extend his time away and the network was looking forward to his return.

