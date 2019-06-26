Jason Benetti's Sean McDonough Impression is Fantastic

Jason Benetti is a man of many talents and one of them is impersonating Sean McDonough, which he shared with WEEI. And now you can enjoy.

The Chicago White Sox television announcer has mastered the art of speaking like the former Monday Night Football announcer.

Why? Because it’s a fine use of time, that’s why.

The only thing missing is an excited voice crack. Perhaps he’s saving that for next time like any skilled showman would. Always have one in the chamber.

.@jasonbenetti does his best Sean Mcdonough impression pic.twitter.com/rEN2yumzWq — WEEI Red Sox Radio Network (@SoxBooth) June 26, 2019

Any Chicago media member worth his or her salt will capitalize on this information and see if Benetti’s impression acumen extends to others. Harry Caray and Hawk Harrelson would be a hit with the hometown crowd.

Personally, I’d love to hear a Gene Honda.

Get on it.